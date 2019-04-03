Orange out! A look at the new 2019 Astros gear

HOUSTON - Home opener for the Astros is almost here! This Friday, the team will be home taking on the Athletics. In addition to the game, there are all kinds of fun things happening for fans around Minute Maid Park. Anita Sehgal shares a preview.

"Lots of stuff happening! We have a phenomenal street festival, starts at 2:30 in the afternoon for anyone who has a ticket. We've got all kinds of activities and a lot of new things, we've got a Love Street Bar, some Karback Brewery happening," said Sehgal.

For more information click here



