Nutcracker Market debuts its first Spring Spectacular

If part of your spring game plan is to update your home decor or apparel, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular is the event you need to visit.

Patsy Champan with Nutcracker Market and Jeff Krause with the Round Top Collection stop by the studio with some unique items you can find at this year’s event.



For spring, so many merchants have great products year-round, but they only get to show Christmas. This our time to open our box of goods and say, "here we are Houston, let's celebrate the new year, let's celebrate the spring and all the seasons." ---Jeff Krause, The Round Top Collection

Merchant products on display:

Wreaths By Mary

Karma Living

The Round Top Collection

Saraba African Art

The BLVD

Seeing Pink Elephants

Threadfare Childrens Boutique

Limonada

Atelier Alienor

5th Ave. Cork

blendSMART

Mostly Chocolate & Cookies

Ticket and General Information

General admission tickets $15 at NRG Ticketmaster for $13 Houston-area Randalls locations and at participating local merchants for $13

Strollers, carts, rolling bags, wagons and pets are not permitted inside

Market hours are: Friday, April 12, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.





For tickets to the Spring Spectacular, visit www.houstonballet.org.



This article was sponsored by Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.