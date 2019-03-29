Nature kicked up a notch: YMCA Camp Cullen

HOUSTON - From zip-lining to horseback riding, the summer camp your kids won't want to miss.



"Horses, boats, climbing towers, it’s all just tools to us to have the kids make their own choices, have them build their own confidence, have them feel like they’re part of a community that supports one another, no matter where they come from," said District Executive Director, Mish Hood of YMCA Camp Cullen.

Camp Cullen has been serving Houston for decades and gives campers the opportunity to discover and explore the outdoors for an unforgettable experience.



The first summer camp session is June 9, so mark your calendars!

The next open house is happening Sunday, April 14 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Camp Cullen.



For more information click here or give them a call at 936-594-2274.

Sponsored by YMCA Camp Cullen

