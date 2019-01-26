Monster Jam rumbles into Houston this weekend at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON - The ultimate truck racing show Monster Jam is rolling into town this weekend, with a Houston native behind the wheel of one of it's big rigs.

Colt Stephens is the driver of BroDozer - the show's first diesel powered truck.

Stephens grew up in the Woodlands and graduated from Oak Ridge High School.

And he's no stranger to the show.

Stephens' dad was the owner and creator of the King Krunch Monster Jam truck, Scott Stephens.

He said he attended his first Monster Jam show at just two weeks old.

Find out more about Stephens in the video above, and don't forget to check out the show this Saturday, January 26, at NRG Stadium.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

You can find more information by visiting MonsterJam.com.

