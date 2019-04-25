HL Events

Mixing cocktails with Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus

The pro athlete is taking on the role of bartender for his upcoming event

HOUSTON - Whitney Mercilus is an outside linebacker for the Houston Texans, but he spends his time off the field doing good in the community. 

Mercilus and a few of his teammates will be mixing up cocktails next week to help raise money for "Returning 2 Learning." 

The platform that we all have, why not use it for something greater than ourselves," said Mercilus. 

"Cocktails 4 A Cause" is happening Thursday, May 2nd from 5-8 p.m., and tickets are $50.  

For more information on the WithMerci Foundation, click here.  

