Mixing cocktails with Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus

HOUSTON - Whitney Mercilus is an outside linebacker for the Houston Texans, but he spends his time off the field doing good in the community.

Mercilus and a few of his teammates will be mixing up cocktails next week to help raise money for "Returning 2 Learning."

The platform that we all have, why not use it for something greater than ourselves," said Mercilus.

"Cocktails 4 A Cause" is happening Thursday, May 2nd from 5-8 p.m., and tickets are $50.

For more information on the WithMerci Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.