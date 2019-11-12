Meet the Houston rock band, Inner Image

HOUSTON - Inner Image is a hard rock band who emerged out of the Houston, TX rock scene in 2009, proving that rock and metal is alive and well with their still evolving sound that never comes close to taking the foot off the pedal.

Their sound combines a wall of massive guitar riffs, hook-laden, anthemic vocals, and a powerful rhythm section that lays down enough groove to keep your head bouncing for days.

Since the debut of their first album in March of 2013, Inner Image has built a loyal fan following with powerful live shows and a stage presence not to be underestimated.

In 2018, Inner Image was selected out of hundreds of other bands by 704Games to have their song "Scout" placed on their release of NASCAR Heat 2. This, combined with the release of the "Scout" music video, put the band in front of a much wider audience with massive attention coming from race fans, gamers and adrenaline junkies.

Even bigger things are happening for Inner Image in 2019. They released their new single and official music video "Breaking Even" which they perform live on Houston Life. "Breaking Even" was picked up as "Track of the Day" on Australia's Valley FM 89.5 and was again chosen by NASCAR and 704Games to be featured in NASCAR Heat 4, released in September of 2019.

Inner Image will attack the remainder of 2019 with the release of their new EP "Ground Zero" and tour regionally to bring their brand of high energy music to the masses.

You can catch Inner Image performing live, Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at Wildcatter Saloon in Katy. General admission tickets are $18.

In the end, Inner Image is just five close friends having a blast making rock music.

5 FACTS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT INNER IMAGE

Q: What does your band name mean, and how was it chosen?

A: The name Inner Image represents the life and struggle a veteran goes through on a day to day basis; blending in with the norm without revealing what is really on the inside.

Q: Who are your biggest influences?

A: Anything from the Black Sabbath/Led Zeppelin catalog, 80's rock/metal, early 90's Hard Rock/Nu-Metal such as Linkin Park and Korn, all of us listen to a variety of music from rock, metal, rap and hip hop.

Q: How did you all meet?

Carlos and Brady met 10 years ago through a social media posting via myspace.com. Brady was looking for a lead singer and Carlos was looking for a band. Carlos came to the audition and the rest is history.

Pino - rhythm guitar, 5 years in the band:

Was in a band with Carlos prior to Inner Image, loved the band, loved the songs and a no-brainer when it came to him joining and continuing what was started years ago.

Rich – drummer, 3 years in the band:

Our original drummer was going back to school so we needed someone who had the creativity and talent to fill those shoes. Right from our first conversation in getting to know who he is, we knew he'd be a perfect fit. Military, family guy, extremely talented.

Jeremy - lead guitarist, 2 years in the band:

This guy came in with the most upbeat attitude we've ever seen. He was ecstatic about getting the opportunity to audition for us. He brought in a new feel to the band and his creativity knows no bound.

Q: What's the craziest thing that has ever happened during a performance?

A: About 5 years ago, we have had the power go out on us 3 times at a show, right at the beginning of our set. Kick in, power out. Reset, kick in, power out. The crowd started yelling that we were too intense. When the power stayed on and we got to play, the crowd went nuts and the rest is a rock concert!

Q: What's your songwriting process?

A: Our songwriting process happens in a couple of different ways - sometimes it comes from just warming up, jamming and playing a riff, or drum beat, or bass line. Carlos will lay a vocal melody over it and it will evolve from there. Also, we'll have songwriting rehearsals where we'll have some riffs partly complete and introduce them that way. Some songs will become something and some just don't make the cut.



