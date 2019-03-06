Las Arrieras: An all-female sidesaddle horse drill team

HOUSTON - There is a local all-female sidesaddle horse drill team called Escaramuza Las Arrieras and their talent as riders have made them part of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Go Tejano Day for more than four years.

Once they are out in the arena, the crow goes wild.

"We have routines where the horses interlace each other. They do spins on one leg and things like that. We are really excited to be at the rodeo this year again,” said Lynzy Ortiz, a member of the equestrian team.

Their routines are hard to achieve, that’s why practice is important for them.

"We practice one or two times a week. We have been practicing for about two to three months now and we have to be one with our horse and that’s what practices are for. All the horses are well-trained to be in that kind of environment. And we also trained ourselves to be on the horse with all their different attitude,” said Ortiz.

To see them perform, don’t miss the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Go Tejano Day on Sunday, March 10.

