Kicks for a cause: Sarah Jessica Parker steps into Houston for epic shoe sale benefiting MD Anderson

HOUSTON - What if your personal shoe shopper was actress and designer Sarah Jessica Parker?

That ACTUALLY happened today for hundreds of Hustonians as SJP hosted a warehouse shoe sale at Bayou City Event Center to benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center.

5,000 pairs of shoes from her line were up for grabs, with prices starting at just $80.

Fans and shoppers started lining up as early as 6 a.m. with doors opening at 9.

The reason behind the sale?

Sarah Jessica Parker Collection Vice President Tony Yurgaitis was successfully treated for prostate cancer by MD Anderson's Dr. Christopher Legothetis.

"I want to tell the story," said Yurgaitis. "It was a great treatment. My cancer was eradicated... there's a great team at MD Anderson and this is a way I can maybe acknowledge all the good work that they've done."

Houston Life's Courtney Zavala was at the sale to catch all the action.

You can watch her live report in the video above, find more information about MD Anderson by clicking here, and more information on Sarah Jessica Parker Collection by clicking here.

