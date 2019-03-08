It's calf scramble time at rodeo Houston

HOUSTON - Each year, hundreds of eager kids participate in the rodeo's calf scramble for a chance to win scholarship funds towards a higher education.

Good luck to the determined scramblers who have caught their calves and are now in for an intense year of raising them.

To learn more about how you can contribute to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo's calf scramble click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.