It's calf scramble time at rodeo Houston

HOUSTON - Each year, hundreds of eager kids participate in the rodeo's calf scramble for a chance to win scholarship funds towards a higher education.
"What they're trying to do is get their certificate for the $1,750.00, that they're awarded, to raise their registered steer or heifer," said Calf Scramble Arena Chairman, Michael Sachs.
Good luck to the determined scramblers who have caught their calves and are now in for an intense year of raising them.
To learn more about how you can contribute to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo's calf scramble click here.
