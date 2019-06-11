How you can help make a big difference in the community with a simple vote

HOUSTON - Whether you're in need of a home security system or electricity, Reliant serves homes and businesses across Texas, but they do a whole lot more than that.

Reliant has now donated more than $800,000 to 21 deserving nonprofits since 2016 through the Reliant Gives campaign. Leanne Schneider with Reliant explains.

This is the eighth round that we've done the Reliant Gives program and for the first time ever we have three Houston-based organizations. Again, our employees nominate the organizations... it's really special this time, since 2016 we've impacted more than 135,000 lives across the state of Texas," said Schneider.

To vote for the nonprofit of your choice, click here

Voting is open to the public now through Sunday, June 16 and closes at midnight.

The grand prize winner will be announced Tuesday, June 18.



Sponsored by Reliant

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.