Houston SPCA to host first ever open house for new equine center

HOUSTON - Did you know that the Houston SPCA has horses available for adoption?

At the Dr. Amy Alexander Equestrian Center, the staff works to rescue and rehabilitate area horses and get them ready for a new home.

You can meet 20 horses available for adoption this weekend at their first ever open house.

It's happening Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be opportunities to meet and greet the horses, watch equine training and riding demos, crafts for kids, horse grooming and Q&A with the barn team.

To see all the horses ready for adoption online, click here, and for more information on the Houston SPCA, click here.

