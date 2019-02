HOUSTON - For Dr. Mina Tabatabai, becoming a pediatric dentist was a dream since was a little girl.

With the support of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, they were able to make that dream into a reality.

It doesn’t matter what background you come from. You can do it. You got people supporting you. - Mina Tabatabai, DDS

To learn more about the rodeo's educational commitment, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.