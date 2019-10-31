Houston Life producers, Cat and Carlos brave the scariest haunted house in Texas

Rosharon, TX - You guys know and love our producers Cat & Carlos.

We have sent them on spontaneous missions.

From participating in the ever-so-popular celery juice challenge, the Beyonce dance challenge, trying the world's hottest chocolate, and sending them off to their first Comicpalooza dressed as Dora the Explorer and Diego, among many more assignments, they are always up for a challenge, prank or silly costume.

They are definitely our go-to duo for some of our behind the scenes antics.

So, when we heard about the scariest haunted house in Texas, Creepy Hollow in Rosharon, we knew they were the team to send in.

Cat and Carlos began their night with the "288 Scare Factory," facing multiple scares and a few physical surprises. Don't worry, that wasn't the only attraction we had them face.

Creepy Hollow Haunted House is open tonight from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and through the weekend.

Happy Halloween! We are open tonight from 7-10PM! Time to get your SCREAM on!!! #scariestintx pic.twitter.com/f8JGY8vwak — Creepy Hollow (@CreepyHollow1) October 31, 2019

You can also visit them on Friday, December 13 for a special haunted Christmas.

They're even open every Valentine's day weekend. Tickets are $35 and the best part is, a portion of the money made at Creepy Hollow Haunted House goes to support local charities.

Can't get enough of Cat and Carlos?

Watch the full clip below for a look inside "The Haunted Woods" another popular attraction at Creepy Hollow Haunted House.



