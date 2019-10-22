Houston Life hosts, Courtney Zavala and Derrick Shore raise $6,000 for Kids' Meals, Inc.

HOUSTON - Did you know that more than 85,000 children in Houston don't know where their next meal is coming from? That's 1 out of 4 preschool-aged children.

Harris County has the second highest rate of child food insecurity in the nation.

That's why Kids' Meals, the nation's only home delivery service for children living in severe poverty, is on a mission to deliver 1 million meals by the end of the year.

To help Kids’ Meals reach their goal, Sysco, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and non-food products to restaurants, healthcare and more, are stepping up in the “Sysco 40,000 meals challenge” which matches funds donated to Kids’ Meals in the month of October, up to $20,000.

Now, they have challenged Courtney and Derrick to a game of “Taste Buds”.

For every correct answer, Sysco is donating an extra $1,000 to Kids’ Meals, and yes, that’s on top of the $20,000 they are already willing to donate.

Watch the full clip below for more information on Kids' Meals and Sysco.

Click here, to donate.





