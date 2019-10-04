Houston Life host, Courtney Zavala gets hypnotized on live TV by Dr. Mike Dow

HOUSTON - Dr. Mike Dow is a New York Times Bestselling Author who has been called "America's Go-To Therapist."

He regularly appears on Dr. Oz and The Doctors, and he also helps people like La Toya Jackson.

Dr. Dow is in town to teach a self hypnosis workshop.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Learn Self Hypnosis with Dr. Mike Dow

WHEN: Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: George R. Brown Convention Center

SPECIAL OFFER: Get $50 off your ticket with code: 8826

I want people to really know that this has scientific medical uses [...]. Here at MD Anderson in Houston they are using hypnosis to treat cancer patients [...]. You can use it for all sorts of things, from phobias to physical complaints. It really can help people to do all sorts of amazing things," said Dow.

Dr. Dow does hypnosis on Courtney Zavala to help her stop grinding her teeth. To see the full segment, watch the clip above.

For tickets and more information on Dr. Dow's workshop, click here.

