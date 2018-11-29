Houston Ballet debuts a special one-night only showcase

HOUSTON - It's a special showcase that highlights the best of the Houston Ballet and the diverse works of art they present on stage.

Houston Life's Courtney Zavala caught up with principal dancer, Melody Mennite to chat about the special one-night only show called “Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance.”

"So we are a classical ballet company, but we do all sorts of different things," Mennite said.

Jubilee of Dance premieres Friday, November 30.

For more information, click here.

Sponsored by the Houston Ballet

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.