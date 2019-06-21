Houston animal shelters to host city-wide adoption event

HOUSTON - Best Friends Animal Society is hosting its first Houston city-wide adoption event.

Fifteen animal shelters and organizations are coming together to help save the lives of pets.

Whitney Bilton with Best Friends Animal Society, Kerry McKeel with the Harris County Animal Shelter and Laura Alexis with Innovative Lasers of Houston stopped by with more information about the free event.

We have 15 groups participating and some might be doing a few waived options." –Whitney Bilton, Best Friends Animal Society

It's a great time to #adopt, Houston! Meet Joy, Frank and 500 animals from 15 animal welfare organizations ready to find their families at Best Friends Super Adoption this weekend @nrgpark in #Houston: https://t.co/0tHBCDwuY9. #NoKill2025 #SaveThemAll ^ND pic.twitter.com/VK0f0t63i3 — Best Friends (@bestfriends) June 20, 2019

For more information about the event, you can visit their website here.

Sponsored by Harris County Animal Shelter

