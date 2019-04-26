'HOUSTON, 7-1-3 FOR LIFE!' Michael Yo brings laughs to the HL Studio

HOUSTON - Michael Yo is a host, stand-up comedian and actor who was born and raised right here in the Bayou City.

He attended Burnett Elementary School, Thompson Intermediate School and J. Frank Dobie High School, and isn't shy about sharing his H-Town pride.

I just love living in L.A., but being from Houston is even better," said Yo.

From how Chelsea Handler helped launch his career, to the time he ate sheep eyeballs and even his dreams of one day becoming a game show host, nothing was off limits during his interview.

Michael Yo has four performances at the Houston Improv this weekend. For tickets and more information, click here.

