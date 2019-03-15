Have no fear when a snake is near

HOUSTON - Did you know the Lone Star State has approximately 76 species of snakes?

A majority of them are non-venomous and completely harmless.

Adrian Berg with the Texas Venom Experience and Ryan Middleton with the Katy Prairie Conservancy stop by the studio to teach us about native reptiles.



If you hear one rattling, just make sure you look around the area, try put your eyeballs on that snake and just find a different way to where you are going. -Adrian Berg, Texas Venom Experience.

