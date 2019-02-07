Grow your own fruit in Houston

HOUSTON - It's the largest single-day fruit tree sale in the country, but it also gives back to the community and supports organic gardening.

Angela Chandler, fruit tree buyer, explains what else you can find at the Urband Harvest Fruit Tree Sale and shares planting tips for fruit trees.

“We’re very careful to bring in things that we know will be successful in the Houston landscape. We want families to be sure they can harvest fresh fruit from their own backyards,” said Chandler.

The Urban Harvest Annual Fruit Tree Sale is happening Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sawyer Yards in Houston.

The event is free to attend with fruit trees starting as low as $12.

For more information, visit www.urbanharvest.org/fruit-tree-sale.

