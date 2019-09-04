GO LOCAL: 7 Houston marketplaces that'll make you scream "Take my money!"

HOUSTON - Skip the overcrowded malls and boring big-box stores this weekend and checkout these local marketplaces instead! By shopping at these one-of-a-kind retailers, you'll also be supporting Houston's small businesses. Plus, your friends will all be dying to know where you got that gorgeous hand-crafted bracelet!

1. Midtown Farmers Market

What to expect:

Who said you have to leave the city to get farm fresh produce? The Midtown Farmers Market takes place in Elizabeth Baldwin Park every Saturday to bring a variety of local ingredients and prepared goods from some of Houston's finest food and produce vendors. Check their website or follow them on social for weather updates.

When: Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Elizabeth Baldwin Park 1701 Elgin St. Houston, TX 77004

For more info click here.

2. Fort Bend County Funky Junque Gypsy Market

What to expect:

Feeling funky? Come out and explore this bizarre bazaar filled with unique and upscale items you won't find anywhere else! Handcrafted jewelry, gourmet food, home decor and so much more are all in store for shoppers.

When: Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Stafford Center 10505 Cash Rd. Stafford, TX 77477

For more info click here.

3. The Buy Black Marketplace

What to expect:

Support local black businesses at The Buy Black Marketplace. Unique items from African fashion, natural handmade soaps, jewelry, African-American memorabilia and more are available for purchase. The event also hosts food vendors and local music artists.

When: Saturday, September 7, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Shrine Cultural & Event Center 5309 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Houston, TX 77021

For more info click here.

4. Sunday Funday Axelmarket

What to expect:

Axelrad Beer Garden offers more than refreshing brews on Sundays. At Sunday Funday Axelmarket, patrons can find a bevy of vendors proffering food, merchandise, boutique goods and charitable causes. As always, the event is family-friendly, pet-friendly and free.

When: Sunday, September 8, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Axelrad Beer Garden 1517 Alabama St. Houston, TX 77004

For more info click here.

5. Got Vintage Market Fall '19

What to expect:

Got Vintage Market returns at a new location, Historic Market Square Park in downtown Houston. DJ MLE will be spinning the grooviest jams for your shopping pleasure. This is a one-stop vintage shop, complete with a fashion show.

When: Sunday, September 8, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Historic Market Square Park Houston 301 Milam St. Houston, TX 77002

For more info click here.

6. Fascination Street Flea - Art & Vintage Market

What to expect:

Spruce up your space with a piece from one of Houston's local artists and vintage vendors! At The Fascination Street Flea - Art & Vintage Market, you're sure to find that perfect item to bring some life to your drab living room.

When: Sunday, September 8, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Avant Garden 411 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77006

For more info click here.

7. EaDo Vintage Fest

What to expect:

EaDo Vintage Fest is a "good vibes only" scene offering patrons the coolest vintage threads, local art, food and live music. The event is sponsored by Karbach Brewing Co., so local beer is also on the docket.

When: Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 4009 Polk St. Houston. TX 77023

For more info click here.

You racing to these markets with your friends like:

Music Theatre International

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.