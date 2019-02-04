Give back and enjoy nature with this Valentine's event

HOUSTON - It's a hidden gem with 155 acres of trails and native habitat waiting for you to explore right in the city.

The Houston Arboretum and Nature Center is located on the western edge of Memorial Park.

Christine Mansfield, marketing and development manager for the Houston Arboretum, discusses some of the major changes and improvements happening at this urban non-profit nature sanctuary.

She also joins Chef Kevin Bryant with Cotton Culinary to talk about the upcoming event, Tapas on the Trails.

“It’s a great way to get out in nature and do something fun that’s a little different. You get your four-course meal, you get your wine or your beer, but you also get to be out in the nature and support nature more importantly,” Mansfield said.

Tapas on the Trails is happening at the Houston Arboretum on Saturday, February 9, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets are still available.

For more information, visit www.houstonarboretum.org.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.