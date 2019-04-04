Get rid of clutter without leaving your car

HOUSTON - In order to protect yourself from identity theft, you need to take proper precautions. Shredding sensitive documents is one way to keep your information safe, and there's a free event happening this weekend to help you do just that.

Watch as Comerica Bank Houston Market President, J. Downey Bridgwater, puts Derrick and Courtney's knowledge to the test on all things Shred Day.

Shred Day Houston is taking place this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Comerica's Mangum Banking Center. For more information, click here.

This article sponsored by Comerica Bank.

