Get outside and soak in the great outdoors at Bayou Greenway Day 2019

HOUSTON - Bayou Greenway Day, hosted by the Houston Parks Board, is a free outdoor festival - taking place Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mason Park - in Houston's East End.

Doug Overman, Houston Parks Board Chief Advancement Officer, visited our Houston Life studio to give co-hosts Derrick and Courtney an overview of all the exciting activities this year's festival has to offer.

"We're going to have endless activities for families out there," said Overman. "We've got the Dynamo there, doing soccer drills; we've got the Texans doing some football drills... There's really something for everybody in the family."

To learn more on how you and your family can participate in this year's Bayou Greendway Day, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.