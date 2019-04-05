Get organized & give back to the community

HOUSTON - Shred Day Houston offers a convenient way to protect your personal information.
"Drive up, drive thru, drop off and drive on to enjoy [your] Saturday," said Brian Wolter with Iron Mountain.
The event is tomorrow, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Comerica's Mangum Banking Center. The Houston Food Bank will be on-site collecting nonperishable and monetary donations.
Here's a list of the Houston Food Bank's most-needed items:
- Canned green vegetables
- Canned tomatoes, no salt added
- Canned beans, no salt added
- Canned tuna, salmon, chicken & sardines
- Canned fruits in water or juice
- Whole grain pasta, quinoa & brown rice
- Salt-free seasonings
For more information watch the clip above, or click here.
This article sponsored by Comerica Bank.
