Get organized & give back to the community

The free event that's helping you protect your personal information

HOUSTON - Shred Day Houston offers a convenient way to protect your personal information.  

"Drive up, drive thru, drop off and drive on to enjoy [your] Saturday," said Brian Wolter with Iron Mountain.

The event is tomorrow, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Comerica's Mangum Banking Center.  The Houston Food Bank will be on-site collecting nonperishable and monetary donations.  

Here's a list of the Houston Food Bank's most-needed items:

  • Canned green vegetables
  • Canned tomatoes, no salt added
  • Canned beans, no salt added
  • Canned tuna, salmon, chicken & sardines
  • Canned fruits in water or juice
  • Whole grain pasta, quinoa & brown rice
  • Salt-free seasonings

For more information watch the clip above, or click here.  

 

This article sponsored by Comerica Bank.  

