Get organized & give back to the community

HOUSTON - Shred Day Houston offers a convenient way to protect your personal information.

"Drive up, drive thru, drop off and drive on to enjoy [your] Saturday," said Brian Wolter with Iron Mountain.

The event is tomorrow, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Comerica's Mangum Banking Center. The Houston Food Bank will be on-site collecting nonperishable and monetary donations.

Here's a list of the Houston Food Bank's most-needed items:

Canned green vegetables

Canned tomatoes, no salt added

Canned beans, no salt added

Canned tuna, salmon, chicken & sardines

Canned fruits in water or juice

Whole grain pasta, quinoa & brown rice

Salt-free seasonings

