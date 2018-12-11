Get in the holiday spirit with "A Christmas Carol" at The Alley Theatre

HOUSTON - It's not your average Christmas story!

This classic tale features greed, grief, ghoulish ghosts and eleventh hour redemption.

It's all part of the story that comes to life for "A Christmas Carol" at the Alley Theatre.

Elizabeth Bunch, resident company actor, discusses her role of Mrs. Cratchit and what people can expect from this year's production.

"Every audience has its own personality, you never know what you’re going to get when you walk out there each night, and for some people this is the first time they’re ever seeing a play or the first time they’re ever bringing their child in to see the play,” Bunch explained.

"A Christmas Carol" at The Alley Theatre is playing through December 30, 2018.

Tickets start at $26 and the play is suitable for ages six and up.

