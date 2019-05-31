Free swim safety event for children

HOUSTON - Summer is in full swing and that means lots of time spent by the water in the hot Houston temperatures. But did you know that drowning is the second leading cause of death in children under 14 in Texas?

Whether it’s a trip to the coast or a dip in the pool, KPRC2 and the YMCA of Greater Houston are committed to keeping local families safe with a free swim class event on Saturday, June 8.

KPRC2's swim safety sponsors, Splashway Waterpark and Shipley Do-Nuts, will have exclusive offers at the event for those who participate in the program.

During the 30-minute class, YMCA staff will evaluate the level of the swimmer and teach basic water safety skills. Depending on the level, this will include water adjustment; getting to the side and out of the pool safely; swim-float-swim; front and back float, and basic swimming on front.

The Swim Safety event is open to any youth in the community ages 3 and older that have little to no formal swim lesson experience or access.

The class will also provide parents and guardians with important tools for drowning prevention.

HOW DO I REGISTER? Click here to register for the event. Space is limited; class times and offerings vary by location. All 24 Houston-area YMCA locations will hold free classes.

Each location with class times are listed below:

Alief - classes will be held at 1:00 P.M., 1:45 P.M. and 2:30 P.M.

Conroe – classes will be held at 11:00 A.M., 12:00 P.M. and 1:00 P.M.

D. Bradley McWilliams – classes will be held at 1:30 P.M., 2:10 P.M., 2:50 P.M. and 3:30 P.M.

Duncan – classes will be held at 12:00 P.M., 12:45 P.M., 1:30 P.M. and 2:15 P.M.

EA Smith – classes will be held at 12:00 P.M., 12:45 P.M. and 1:30 P.M.

Fort Bend – classes will be held at 9:00 A.M., 9:45 A.M., 10:30 A.M. and 11:15 A.M.

Foster – classes will be held at 10:45 A.M., 11:30 AM. And 12:15 P.M

Lake Houston – classes will be held at 1:00 P.M., 1:45 P.M., 2:30 P.M. and 3:15 P.M.

Langham – classes will be held at 1:00 P.M., 1:45 P.M., 2:30 P.M. and 3:15 P.M.

Mark C. at KMS – classes will be held at 12:00 P.M., 12:45 P.M., 1:30 P.M. and 2:15 P.M.

M.D. Anderson – classes will be held at 11:00 P.M., 11:45 P.M. and 12:30 P.M.

Monty Ballard – classes will be held at 1:00 P.M., 1:45 P.M., 2:30 P.M. and 3:15 P.M.

Perry - classes will be held at 12:00 P.M., 12:45 P.M. and 1:30 P.M.

TW Davis – classes will be held at 9:00 A.M., 9:45 P.M., 10:30 A.M. and 11:15 A.M.

TLA – classes will be held at 12:00 P.M., 12:45 P.M. and 1:30 P.M.

Tellepsen – classes will be held at 1:30 P.M., 2:15 P.M. and 3:00 P.M.

Texans – classes will be held at 1:00 P.M., 1:45 P.M. and 2:30 P.M.

Trotter – classes will be held at 12:15 P.M., 1:00 P.M. and 1:45 P.M.

Vic Coppinger – classes will be held at 12:15 P.M., 1:00 P.M. and 1:45 P.M.

Weekley – classes will be held at 1:00 P.M., 1:45 P.M., 2:30 P.M. and 3:15 P.M.

WD Ley – classes will be held at 11:30 A.M., 12:15 P.M. and 1:00 P.M.

West Orem – classes will be held at 1:00 P.M., 1:45 P.M. and 2:30 P.M.

Woodlands YMCA at Branch Crossing – classes will be held at 10:45 A.M. and 11:30 A.M.

Woodlands YMCA at Shadowbend – classes will be held at 2:00 P.M., 2:45 P.M. and 3:30 P.M.

