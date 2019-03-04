Free fun at Levy Park during Spring Break

HOUSTON - Levy Park is getting ready to host a multitude of activities for Spring Break.

Houstonians of all ages are invited to attend various events from Saturday, March 9 through Sunday, March 17.

Some of the fun includes fitness classes, children's activities, workshops, crafts, games, food trucks and live music.

"The Voice" alum Sarah Grace will take the stage on Saturday, March 9 at 4 p.m.

Other music acts include If You Had To Ask, DJ Mohawk Steve and Matt Serice Ensemble.

Closing out Spring Break is a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day Festival on Sunday, March 17.

“We’re doing a find the leprechaun scavenger hunt, so you really want to make sure you know what this guy looks like. We’ll have several leprechaun hidden all throughout the park, and we’ll be doing prizes for those who are able to find (them)," said Stephanie Kiouses, park director with Levy Park Conservancy.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.levyparkhouston.org.

