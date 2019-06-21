Former pro athletes lead co-ed flag football league in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston Life correspondent, Dee Brown, gets a preview of Texas Friday Night Flag, the co-ed flag football league that's tackling safety on the field.

Former NFL players, Andre Johnson, Chester Pitts and Kailee Wong are all ambassadors for this summer league, and safety is top priority.

A mandatory soft helmet and mouth guard are required for all athletes.

The league gets underway next month, but Dee couldn't let the kids have all the fun, she decided to try her hand at a few drills...

Texas Friday Night Flag

Co-ed, open to ages 5-12

First game is July 12

Games held at Houston Sportsplex

