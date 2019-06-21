Former pro athletes lead co-ed flag football league in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston Life correspondent, Dee Brown, gets a preview of Texas Friday Night Flag, the co-ed flag football league that's tackling safety on the field.
We really want a safe, family-friendly, [...] fun time for kids. We wanted to do it on Friday night. Why Friday? Because it gives parents a chance to have more of their weekend back," said Founder, Ray Wright.
Former NFL players, Andre Johnson, Chester Pitts and Kailee Wong are all ambassadors for this summer league, and safety is top priority.
A mandatory soft helmet and mouth guard are required for all athletes.
The league gets underway next month, but Dee couldn't let the kids have all the fun, she decided to try her hand at a few drills...
Texas Friday Night Flag
- Co-ed, open to ages 5-12
- First game is July 12
- Games held at Houston Sportsplex
For registration and more information, click here.
