Family-friendly Halloween every weekend in October at the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - There's no better place to celebrate fall than Zoo Boo at the Houston Zoo, an event where families can see animals, participate in fun activities—all while dressed up in Halloween costumes.

Jackie Wallace, senior director of public relations with Houston Zoo, stopped by the Houston Life studio with more details about this spooktacular event that starts this Friday and it's the perfect location for your fall pictures.

"There's going to be so many little selfie stations, the perfect Instagrammable moments for your kids in there, in their Halloween costumes. And then of course, the animals. Walking around the zoo, especially around this weather, the animals are even more active. And we've just had a baby giraffe born last week, baby Bobbie, is now out and about with the herd, and he is just so precious," Wallace said.

Wallace also brought along two animals that are too cute to spook: Cosmo, a San Esteban chuckwalla and Ernie, a North American porcupine.

Zoo boo is happening Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct.27

For tickets and more information about Zoo Boo, call 713-533-6500 or visit houstonzoo.org.

To see the complete interview, watch the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.