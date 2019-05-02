Explore the great outdoors with the help of YMCA of Greater Houston

HOUSTON - Summer is right around the corner and that means some kids will be out of school in just a few weeks. Parents, if you're still looking for summer camps for the kids, you're not too late! Houston Life correspondent, Lauren Kelly takes us to YMCA's Camp Owen in Conroe, where your kids will continue to learn, grow and thrive this summer.

Saturday, May 4th is the day to register for summer camp! Campstock Summer Camp Fair is being held at all YMCA locations from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

If you register for day camp during the event, the $35 camp registration fee will be waived, plus, if you become a YMCA member, the $125 joining fee will also be waived!

For more information just click here or give them a call at 713-659-5566.

