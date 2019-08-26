Experience the ultimate beach getaway this fall in Port Aransas, Texas

PORT ARANSAS - School is in session, but that doesn't mean summer fun has to end.

Port Aransas is a short drive from Houston and the perfect beach vacation.

Beachtoberfest is 8 weeks long, running from September 13 – October 30. It's a one-of-a-kind event with great weather, small crowds and the perfect place to kick back and relax.

President and CEO of The Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce, Jeffrey Hentz share more.

So many folks don't realize how big Port A's become in Mustang Island, it stretches over 18 miles, but really the core section of Port A… runs about a mile and a half wide, by 8 to 10 miles in length," – Hentz.

Port Aransas offers a large variety of accommodations to suit every guests' need.



We've got great accommodations for every lifestyle, every budget, so if you want to stay in the beautiful vacation home, or at a beach cottage, or at a cottage off of Alister street, or the traditional hotel/motel, you have it," – Hentz.

If you love seafood, listen up. They've got you covered.



One thing about Port A that jumps out at folks is that we're this non-commercial destination, and one of the biggest things that proves that true is our dining scene… we are number 1 in top foodie destinations in Texas. We've got every mom and pop restaurant… we're a town of 3,500 folks, we should have maybe two restaurants, we have almost 70 restaurants in Port A," – Hentz.

The food scene is larger than you can ever imagine!

The Texas Super Chef Throwdown is happening September 18 – 21, 30 Texas chefs will go head-to-head to secure a spot in the World Food Championships.

We had to create a chef competition, we went out and secured the license for the World Food Championships, to be the home destination to qualify in Team Texas," – Hentz.

Port Aransas is the place to relax and play without the hassle of crowded areas.

You can spend weeks and you still won't do everything, but if you only have three or four days, especially folks coming down for the weekend of Beachtoberfest, you still have plenty of time to catch a surf. We've got a great surfing contest… and if not, just go out and parasail or grab a boat and go out fishing or just fish from the beach," – Hentz.

If you're a more adventurous traveler and are seeking a challenge, check out the Jailbreak Escape 5K adventure run consisting of 16-20 obstacles. The event is taking place Saturday, September 28 at Horace Caldwell Pier. Run times include, 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. Participants will receive a medal, a t-shirt and a beer.

It's a beach obstacle course race… you get soggy dirty and sandy, and you embarrass yourself. It's really a hardcore obstacle course race, and it is a lot of fun. It is our new event for Beachtoberfest this year," – Hentz.

The live music scene in Port Aransas is something you've never seen before. Over 20 bands from all over Texas will perform on October 4 and 5 at over 10 of Port Aransas hottest music venues.

Port A has some great music… we've got many venues around town that have live music… every year we have a music fest, so this year we're going to talk to talk about Port A Music Fest, which is 10 stages with over 24 bands over two nights. Everybody gets a wristband, one price, one ticket, gets everybody into all the venues to enjoy some great music," – Hentz.

