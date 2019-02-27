Experience some turtle power at Moody Gardens

HOUSTON - Head to coast for some family fun this Spring Break.

Moody Gardens is one of the largest family tourist destinations in the region, and is only 49 miles south of Houston.

Jerri Hamachek, marketing director for Moody Gardens, highlights some of the new attractions visitors can enjoy like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer exhibit at the Discovery Museum.

“As you go through you’re going to find a lot of interactive experiences there. The pizza shooter is one of the favorites, and we actually even have some live turtles in there too, so we’re tying in some conservation messages, and bringing in a little bit of the animal world into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle exhibit too,” said Hamachek.

The venue has a variety of other attractions on the property including the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, Theaters, Ropes Course, Zip Line, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, as well as the Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center and the Moody Gardens Golf Course.

To plan your next visit, www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.

