Experience small town charm in the Texas Hill Country

HOUSTON - Looking for a romantic getaway destination?

Enjoy some Texas wine, shopping and Hill Country views in Fredericksburg.

Whether you want to go for the weekend or stay a week, there's always something happening in this small Texas town.

"Do a wine tour, spend some time at one of the beautiful B&B’s and guest houses, catch the live music and two-step and of course enjoy some wine,” said Amanda Koone with the Fredericksburg CVB.

To start planning your next trip, visit romance.visitfredericksburgtx.com.

