Everything you need to know about the 2019 Houston Auto Show

HOUSTON - The 2019 Houston Auto show is officially open for business at NRG Center!

This is the show's 36th year.

It features more than 30 of the world's top automakers with more than 500 models on display.

Beyond the display models, there are several interactive experiences this year including Camp Jeep and the Ram Track.

The show is open through Sunday, January 27.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids.

You can find more information by watching the clips above, or by visiting their website.

This article is sponsored by the Houston Auto Show

