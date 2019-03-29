Empowering young girls through running

HOUSTON - There's an organization in town helping young girls not only find their way, but also their strength, through running.

Grace is now in high school, but the lessons she learned at Girls on the Run are still valuable today.

"As a teenage girl I have had a lot of conflict when it comes to my friends. Not only am I able to help myself, I'm also able to now help others. I feel like that's something that Girls on the Run has been able to change for so many different people."

Girls on the Run Greater Houston has a Sneaker Soiree happening Thursday, April 4th. For more information, click here.

