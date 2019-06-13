Donate blood today and help save a life

HOUSTON - The 27th annual Summer Blood Drive kicked off this morning at KPRC.

Houstonians got the opportunity to donate blood, potentially saving a life.

Courtney Zavala spoke with Joshua Buckley of the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and blood recipient Jerry Shorten on the importance of donating blood.

Your donations are helping Jerry stay alive. – Joshua Buckley, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

Blood Drive Locations:

Click on any location below to make an appointment online.

June 13 - 17

Greater Houston Area Neighborhood Donor Centers

Thursday, June 13

6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• KPRC 2 Studios: 8181 Southwest Freeway

1 – 5 p.m.

• AT&T Spring: 19752 I-45 N, 77373

3 – 7 p.m.

• Twin Peaks I-10 & Kirkwood: 11335 Katy Fwy., 77079

• Twin Peaks Shennandoah: 18310 I-45N, Spring, 77381

Friday, June 14

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• House of Blues: 1204 Caroline St., 77002

Noon – 6 p.m.

• Brazos Mall: Donor coach by food court

1 - 4 p.m.

• Big Star Ford: 17717 South Fwy., Manvel, 77578

1 – 7 p.m.

• Cypress Creek EMS: 7111 Five Forks, Spring, 77379

3 – 7 p.m.

• Best Buy Conroe: 501 I-45 S, 77301

• Houston Texans YMCA: 5202 Griggs Rd., 77021

• Memorial City Mall: Donor coach by food court

• Willowbrook Mall: Donor coach by Macy's

Saturday, June 15

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Twin Peaks Kirby: 4527 Lomitas Ave., 77098

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

• Waterview Estates: 5110 Waterview Estates Trail, Richmond, 77407

Noon – 4 p.m.

• Almeda Mall: Donor coach by Palais Royal

• First Colony Mall: Donor coach by food court

• Stubbs Harley Davidson: 4400 Telephone Rd., 77087

Sunday, June 16

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• Arboretum & Nature Center: 4501 Woodway Dr., 77024

Noon – 4 p.m.

• Outlets at Conroe: Donor coach in parking lot

Monday, June 17

1 – 5 p.m.

• AT&T Kingwood: 4536 Kingwood Dr., 77345

1 – 7 p.m.

• Katy Mills Mall: Donor coach by Entrance #6

3 – 7 p.m.

• Baybrook Mall: Donor coach by Entrance #2

• Marq*E Entertainment Center: 7620 Katy Fwy., 77024

• Twin Peaks 290: 12830 Northwest Fwy., 77040

• Twin Peaks Webster: 20931 Gulf Fwy., 77598

