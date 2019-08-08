Dive into fun at Moody Gardens in Galveston

GALVESTON - Head on down to Galveston Island for some family fun this summer and beyond.

There's plenty to see and do at Moody Gardens, with attractions and events that appeal to both kids and adults.

Moody Gardens is a public, non-profit educational destination.

Dive into the ocean in the Aquarium Pyramid

This 1.5-million-gallon aquarium is home to seals, stingrays, sharks, tuxedo-clad penguins and more.

The aquarium also showcases sea life in the Gulf of Mexico, South Atlantic, North Pacific, South Pacific and Caribbean.

Last chance to experience the “SpongeBob Subpants Adventure”

This attraction, located in the Discovery Pyramid, leaves August 18th.

The premise of the show is that you choose a destination and Patrick Star helps you navigate your own deep sea journey.

It’s an immersive 3D media experience, with special effects and real time interaction with Patrick Star.

The attraction is full of surprises and you won’t ever have the same adventure twice!

Cool off at Palm Beach

Whether you want to float down the lazy river or relax on the beach, everyone will have fun at this popular spot.

Palm Beach also has a wave pool and 18-foot tower slides.

Enjoy live music and entertainment Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. with Bands on the Sand.

Palm Beach is open daily through August 18 and open weekends through Labor Day.

Labor Day at Moody Gardens

Adults can enjoy the Brew Masters Craft Beer Festival.

It’s the largest craft beer festival in Texas and tasters can enjoy beers from all over the world.

The premiere of “Great Bear Rainforest” will also be happening that weekend.

Rhapsody on the Reef

It’s a coral spawning event with a marine sanctuary out in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Unless you’re a diver, you don’t get to see this, and so we’re going to do a live stream here, where you can see what’s going on,” said Jerri Hamachek with Moody Gardens.

That will happen on August 23rd.

This event highlights Moody Gardens’ commitment to coral conservation efforts.

What to know before you go

Be sure to buy value passes to attractions online for a $5 discount per person.

To plan your next visit to Moody Gardens, click here or call 409-744-467.

