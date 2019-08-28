Comedian Mo Amer kicks off Texas tour in Houston

HOUSTON - The future is bright for comedian, Mo Amer.

Between his Netflix comedy special, The Vagabond, and a recurring role on the Hulu series, Ramy, this rising comedy star is living the dream.

Amer's stand-up success was catapulted when fellow comedian and friend, Dave Chappelle asked him to be his opening act.

Mo Amer, Dave Chappelle

Since then, he's performed in more than 600 shows with Chappelle, and sold-out his own shows all over the world.

Amer was also the first-ever Arab American refugee to perform for U.S. and coalition troops overseas.

It's hard to believe he was only 9-years-old when his family fled from Kuwait to Houston during the Gulf War.

The comedian recounts his experience as a refugee and the culture shock he experienced moving to Houston.

"Houston, is like you know, it's absolutely my home, and it's the city that raised me, and I mean I have so many fond memories here," Amer said.

Now, he's returning home for several shows at the Houston Improv.

The shows run from Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1 and tickets are still available.

To keep up with Amer's tour, click here.

Get-2-Know Mo Amer with some rapid fire questions on Houston Life.

