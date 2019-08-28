Comedian Mo Amer kicks off Texas tour in Houston

HOUSTON - The future is bright for comedian, Mo Amer.
Between his Netflix comedy special, The Vagabond, and a recurring role on the Hulu series, Ramy, this rising comedy star is living the dream.
Amer's stand-up success was catapulted when fellow comedian and friend, Dave Chappelle asked him to be his opening act.
Since then, he's performed in more than 600 shows with Chappelle, and sold-out his own shows all over the world.
Amer was also the first-ever Arab American refugee to perform for U.S. and coalition troops overseas.
It's hard to believe he was only 9-years-old when his family fled from Kuwait to Houston during the Gulf War.
The comedian recounts his experience as a refugee and the culture shock he experienced moving to Houston.
"Houston, is like you know, it's absolutely my home, and it's the city that raised me, and I mean I have so many fond memories here," Amer said.
Now, he's returning home for several shows at the Houston Improv.
The shows run from Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1 and tickets are still available.
To keep up with Amer's tour, click here.
Get-2-Know Mo Amer with some rapid fire questions on Houston Life.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.