Cirque du Soleil Luzia set to wow Houston audiences

MEXICO CITY - Get ready to be transported to an imaginary Mexico with Cirque du Soleil Luzia.

The show is heading to Houston in January, and features the sights, sounds and colors of our neighbors to the South.

"There’s a very big logistical dance that we do," said Technical Director Mitchell Hunt. "It’s like a juggling act, which is apt for being in the circus. There are a lot of moving parts."

Some of the technical feats of the show include larger-than-life puppets, 1,600 gallons of water and giant treadmills, to name a few.

Houston Life Hosts Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala were invited to Mexico City to get a behind-the-scenes look at the production ahead of its journey to Texas.

You can watch part of their journey in the video above, and visit Cirque du Soleil's website for more information and tickets.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.