Celebrate the holidays down on the Winter Wonder Island

HOUSTON - Shopping, holiday lights and a surfing Santa are all part of the holiday fun happening down on Galveston Island.

Concetta Maceo-Sims with Maceo Spice & Import Co. and Mary Beth Bassett from the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau share what visitors can find and experience on the Winter Wonder Island of Texas.

“We really amp things up over the holiday season, so 50 days of Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens, along with Ice Land, Schlitterbahn does surfing with Santa, downtown shopping, downtown Lanterns and Lights and then there’s Daiquiri Time Out is a new little bar, it’s a Miracle pop-up bar, " Bassett said.

To start planning your next trip to Galveston Island, click here.

Sponsored by the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.