Call it fate: How Billy Gardell landed a role on 'Mike & Molly'

The actor and comedian almost walked away from the business

HOUSTON - You know him as "Officer Biggs" on "Mike & Molly," but Billy Gardell almost decided to take a break from the acting world.  

"I told my friend who was going to put me on the radio I'm going to ride out one more pilot season [...].  I only got six auditions in three months, and the last one was "Mike & Molly."  So, I stayed just long enough for it to happen," said Gardell.  

You can catch Billy Gardell performing tonight and tomorrow at Joke Joint Comedy Showcase.  For tickets and more information, click here.  

