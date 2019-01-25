Boxing legend, Sugar Ray Leonard, visits Houston for a big event

HOUSTON - Mungia vs. Inoue is happening at the Toyota Center tomorrow night. Olympic Gold Medalist, Sugar Ray Leonard won't be inside the ring, but he'll be behind the mic, broadcasting the event right into your living rooms with DAZN.

The boxing legend offers words of encouragement for the next generation of fighters.

"Your dreams are the window to your future. Your goals are the vehicle that takes you there. You take away those dreams, you're stuck in a room without windows. Take away those goals, and you don't have a map to get to your dreams. It's all about dreaming and pursuing that dream," says Leonard.

