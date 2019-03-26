Bayou City Art Festival heads to Memorial Park this weekend

HOUSTON - Mark your calendars, the Bayou City Art Festival returns this weekend at Memorial Park.

The festival is filled with more than 300 artists showcasing art, music and so much more.

Bayou City Festival Executive Director Roger Bare and featured artist Julio Garcia stop by Houston Life to share more details about the big event.

Every kid that comes to the festival has the opportunity to create something that they made themselves and take it home with them. - Roger Bare

You can purchase tickets at BayouCityArtFestival.com.

