Attention Houston golfers! The Insperity Invitational is heading to the Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS - Some of the best golfers in the world are heading to The Woodlands for the upcoming Insperity Invitational.

The Invitational is an annual PGA Tour Champions event that brings the best golfers age 50 and older to The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course each year.

This year, eight World Golf Hall of Fame Members will be participating, led by defending champion Bernhard Langer.

Net proceeds from the event benefit local Houston charities.

Watch the video above to learn more about the event, or visit their website InsperityInvitational.com.

