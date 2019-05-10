Around Town: May 10th - 12th, 2019

HOUSTON - Check out these exciting events taking place, this holiday weekend, in Houston.
Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th
- Bella Gaia 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing Show
- Game 6 - Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center
- Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park
- 2019 Comicpalooza Houston
- 6th Annual Houston Whiskey and Fine Spirit Festival
- Mother's Day Soul Music Fest at Smart Financial Centre
Mother's Day - Sunday, May 12th
- Sundays in the Park at Discovery Green
- 5K Mamas Fun Run - 2019
- Game Day at Biggio's - Houston Astros Game 4 Watch Party
- Heights Mercantile Mother's Day Market
- Mother's Day at Hermann Park
- Mother's Day Build-A-Bouquet at Holler Brewing Co.
Tune in next week to find out what new family-friendly, fun events will be happening around our eclectic city.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.