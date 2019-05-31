Around Town: May 31st - June 2, 2019

HOUSTON - Check out these exciting events taking place, this weekend, in Houston.
Friday, May 31, 2019
- Music on the Plaza ft. artist Emily Fens & Wild Moccasins at MFAH
- Home Movie Screening at Levy Park
- Sizzling Summer Dance at Miller Outdoor Theatre
Saturday, June 1, 2019
- Paws for Prevention at Rob Fleming Park
- Southern Fried Chicken Fest Houston at Peggy Park
- HealthFest Houston at Discovery Green
Sunday, June 2, 2019
- Sweet Desserts Fest at The Houston Event Venue
- Bayou Bikers Ride at Market Square Park
- Constellations at Alley Theatre
Tune in next time to find out what new family-friendly, fun events will be happening around our eclectic city.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.