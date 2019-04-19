Around Town: April 19-21

HOUSTON - Check out these exciting events taking place, this weekend, in Houston.
Friday, April 19th through Sunday, April 21st
- HobbyFest 2019
- Disney on Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party
- Houston Black Restaurant Week
- The French Farm's Spring Warehouse Sale
- Easter EGGstravaganza at Blessington Farms
- Easter in Hermann Park
- Easter in the Gardens at Moody Gardens
