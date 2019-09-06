Actress Renée Elise Goldsberry returns home to perform with the Houston Symphony

HOUSTON - It's a special homecoming for Actress Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning star performs with the Houston Symphony Sept. 6-8 at Jones Hall in Houston's Theater District.

Goldsberry still has a special fondness for the city she grew up in, even though her career has since brought her to the Big Apple.

She's been busy performing on Broadway and starring in several hit TV shows and film projects over the years.

Goldsberry was part of the original cast of the musical phenomenon "Hamilton."

Her role as Angelica Schuyler earned her a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress.

The cast also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Goldsberry grew up in Houston and trained at the Houston International Theatre School.

She says Houston is one of the best places in the world for a child to live who loves the arts and theater.

This is the place to really foster all of your talent, so I really encourage all young people to believe that they can, and all people that are slightly older to know that it's never too late," Goldsberry said.

Goldsberry has a new movie coming out in November called, "Waves."

She will also be starring in season two of the Sci-Fi series, "Altered Carbon" on Netflix.

