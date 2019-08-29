A preview of the music festival happening in Port Aransas this fall

Beachtoberfest at Port Aransas not only combines adventure and food, there's also the Port A Live Music Fest, an exciting event where musicians from across Texas will take the stage this fall at Port A's hottest music venues.

Jeffrey Hentz, CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau, shared details on what you can expect at the festival, and the bands you can't miss.

"Our tally is up to 25 bands, performing over two days, Friday and Saturday, and we have 10 actual venues, or stages, so folks will move around from stages to stages, either in a golf cart or our bus. We have a bus that takes folks from different venues to different venues," Hentz said about the unique experience attendees will have, just a short-drive from Houston.

"You're surrounded by water, in fact, a number of our stages are right on the water," Hentz said.

"In Port-A we always do things differently, laid-back, fun, and the experience of the Port A Live Music Fest is so different than the other music fests that the folks are used to going where they get to one big area and stand for 10 hours, you move around, and we provide transportation," Hentz said.

Tickets to Port A Live Music Fest start at $12 for a one-day pass.

To buy your tickets today, visit the website portamusicfest.com.

Sponsored by Port Aransas Tourism Bureau.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.